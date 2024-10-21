Nyasha Mushekwi records his highest season goal tally after netting a brace over the weekend

Nyasha Mushekwi has set a new personal best on his all-time scoring chart after netting a brace in China over the weekend.

Mushekwi scored the two goals in Yunnan Yukun’s 3-2 defeat against Shijiazhuang Gongfu in the Chinese League One.

The strikes, which were scored in either halves of the game, put the 37-year-old on twenty-four goals to see him achieving his highest season tally in a top-flight league.

His previous best was recorded three years ago when he scored twenty-three goals, while playing for Zhejiang FC in the League One.

Meanwhile, Mushekwi’s latest goals has seen him stretching his lead on the Chinese League One scoring chart to seven goals.