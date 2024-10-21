Warriors squad for CHAN qualifiers announced

The locally-based Warriors squad for the 2024 CHAN qualifiers has been announced.

Zimbabwe are returning to the competition after missing the previous edition because of an international ban.

The locally-based national team will face Eswatini in the first round of the qualifiers.

The first round of Qualifiers will start on the weekend of 25-27 October 2024.

Warriors assistant coach Takesure Chiragwi will take charge of the team.

The squad is primarily made up of U20 and U23 players.

The winner in the tie will play Madagascar in the second round.

The Indian Ocean islanders received a bye from the first round.

The winner in the second round fixture will qualify for the CHAN finals to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The tournament will be staged between 1-28 February 2025. This will be the first time the event will take place in three countries.

Warriors CHAN Squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Joseph Kaunda (Manica Diamonds).

DEFENDERS

Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Allan Chapinduka (TelOne FC), Anotidaishe Gwatidzo (Yadah FC), Thubelihle Jubani (Manica Diamonds), Zibusiso Ruguchu (Herentals), Blessing Kagudu (Herentals), Chris Mukumbira (Bikita Minerals).

MIDFIELDERS

Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Blessed Ndereki (Yadah FC), Mthokozisi Msebe (Simba Bhora), McKinnon Mushore (Highlanders), Tinashe Mashaireni (Kwekwe United), Denzel Mapuwa (Green Fuel), Enock Moyo (Bikita Minerals).

FORWARDS

Obriel Chirinda (Ngezi Platinums), Junior Bunjira (Caps United), Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya (FC Platinum), Tinashe Mavhudzi (Chegutu Pirates), Prince Ndlovu (Highlanders), Ashwin Karengesha (ZPC Kariba).