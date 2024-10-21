Zim players based abroad round-up

Nyasha Mushekwi scored his fifth brace in the Chinese League One season on Saturday.

Mushekwi scored the two goals in Yunnan Yukun’s 3-2 defeat against Shijiazhuang Gongfu in the Chinese League One.

The strikes, which were scored in either halves of the game, put the 37-year-old on twenty-four goals to see him achieving his highest season tally ever in a top-flight league.

In South Africa, forgotten striker Edmore Chirambadare also scored for his Magesi FC side against Orlando Pirates in the Carling Knockout.

Fellow teammate and goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze picked the Man of the Match award as Magesi won the match 3-2 to progress to the second round.

Italy-based left-back Jordan Zemura started for Udinese in their 1-0 loss against AC Milan in the Serie A.

He played the entire match to mark his third successive starting appearance this season.

Stade de Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi and Tinotenda Kadewere of Nantes were both in action in the French Ligue 1.

Munetsi, who played the full game, received a yellow card during their 1-0 loss against Auxerre, while Kadewere marked his return from an injury after coming on as a second half substitute in 1-1 draw against Nice.

In England, Marvelous Nakamba featured as a second half substitute for half an hour in Luton Town’s 3-0 win over Watford.

Andy Rinomhota was also in action in the Championship, appearing in the second half in Cardiff City’s 5-0 win against Plymouth Argyle.

Argyle defender Brendan Galloway didn’t feature in the game after suffering an ankle injury on national duty with the Warriors last week.

Reading’s Tivonge Rushesha was an unused substitute, while Derby’s Tawanda Chirewa remained out with an injury.

In the Scottish Premier League, Tawanda Maswanhise was a second half substitute in Motherwell’s 1-0 loss against Dundee.

FC Copenhagen defender Munashe Garan’anga remained sidelined with an injury.

US-based defender Teenage Hadebe retained his starting berth in the Cincinnati XI against Philadelphia in the MLS.