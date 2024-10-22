17-year-old Nyoni named in Liverpool squad for Champions League clash against RB Leipzig

Trey Nyoni has been named in the Liverpool’s twenty-one-man squad for the Champions League league-phase tie against RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old is among the three academy players that were selected in the team.

Nyoni has been training with the senior team since the international break.

However, he was not selected in the Reds matchday squad for the 2-1 Premier League win against Chelsea on Sunday.

Fellow countryman Isaac Mabaya also trained with the senior team last week but is not part of the Champions League squad.

Meanwhile, Liverpool departed for Germany on Tuesday afternoon in advance of the matchday three fixture.

Kick-off is at 9 pm CAT at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. The encounter will be live on SuperSport TV.

Liverpool travelling squad: Gomez, Endo, Van Dijk, Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Mac Allister, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jaros, Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Morton, Davies, Nyoni.

