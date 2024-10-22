Mighty Warriors camp update as team arrives in SA for COSAFA Women’s Championship

Mighty Warriors arrived in Port Elizabeth, South Africa on Tuesday ahead of their opening Group D game at the 2024 COSAFA Women’s Championship.

The women’s national team started their camp in Harare over a week ago.

They will hold their first full training in South Africa on Wednesday before playing their opening match against Mozambique on Thursday.

Zimbabwe’s second and final Group D match is on 27 October against Lesotho. Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

The tournament started on Tuesday with Group A games.

Top finishers in Group A, B, C and D will qualify for the semifinals.

Travelling Mighty Warriors Squad:

Goalkeepers

Cynthia Shonga (Richmond Ladies, SA), Vanessa Lunga (Chapungu Queens FC), Precious Mudyiwa (Black Rhinos Queens FC).

Defenders

Agness Tumbare (Herentals Queens FC), Nobukhosi Ncube (Chapungu Queens FC), Alice Moyo (Herentals Queens FC), Sheila Antonio (Chapungu Queens FC), Purity Mugayi (Black Rhinos Queens FC).

Midfielders

Morelife Nyagumbo (Faith Drive Academy), Ennert Chemhere (FC Platinum Royals), Daisy Kaitano (Black Rhinos Queens FC), Peacemore Kenende (Richmond Ladies, SA), Natasha Ndowa (Chapungu Queens FC), Shyline Dambamuromo (Herentals Queens FC), Nadia Semba (Correctional Queens FC), Edeline Mutumbami (Chapungu Queens FC), Tanyaradzwa Chihoro (Maningi Youth Soccer Academy), Patience Ndlovu (Highlanders Royals FC).

Forwards

Ethel Chinyerere (Chapungu Queens FC), Maud Mafuruse (Herentals Queens FC), Priviledge Mupeti (Black Rhinos Queens FC), Christabel Katona (Black Rhinos Queens FC), Mitchel John (Harare City Queens FC).