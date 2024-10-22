Warriors’ foreign venue for home leg against Eswatini in CHAN Qualifiers confirmed

The Zimbabwe national team are expected to host their 2024 CHAN qualifier against Eswatini in Botswana.

The locally-based Warriors will use Obedi Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown when they host the southern Africans in the first round.

The home leg is scheduled for Sunday 27 October at 3 pm CAT.

Meanwhile, the Warriors camp is expected to begin on Tuesday in Harare before the team travels to Botswana a few days before their game.

Warriors assistant coach Takesure Chiragwi will take charge of the team.

The squad is primarily made up of U20 and U23 players.

The winner in the tie will play Madagascar in the second round.

The Indian Ocean islanders received a bye from the first round.

The winner in the second round fixture will qualify for the CHAN finals to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The tournament will be staged between 1-28 February 2025.

Warriors Squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Joseph Kaunda (Manica Diamonds).

DEFENDERS

Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Allan Chapinduka (TelOne FC), Anotidaishe Gwatidzo (Yadah FC), Thubelihle Jubani (Manica Diamonds), Zibusiso Ruguchu (Herentals), Blessing Kagudu (Herentals), Chris Mukumbira (Bikita Minerals).

MIDFIELDERS

Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Blessed Ndereki (Yadah FC), Mthokozisi Msebe (Simba Bhora), McKinnon Mushore (Highlanders), Tinashe Mashaireni (Kwekwe United), Denzel Mapuwa (Green Fuel), Enock Moyo (Bikita Minerals).

FORWARDS

Obriel Chirinda (Ngezi Platinums), Junior Bunjira (Caps United), Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya (FC Platinum), Tinashe Mavhudzi (Chegutu Pirates), Prince Ndlovu (Highlanders), Ashwin Karengesha (ZPC Kariba).