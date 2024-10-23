Agent clears air on Divine Lunga future amid reports linking him with exit at Mamelodi Sundowns

Divine Lunga’s agent, Mike Makaab, has addressed the reports linking his client with an exit at Mamelodi Sundowns in January.

The rumours are suggesting that Lunga could leave the club on a loan deal or offloaded should the club fails to secure a temporary move away.

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Makaab denied that Sundowns could release Zimbabwean defender Divine Lunga in January.

“It’s not true. That’s not true (that Lunga will leave the Brazilians in January),” Makaab told Soccer Laduma.

Lunga’s contract with Sundowns is set to come to an end in June 2025.