Breaking: Dynamos players down tools ahead of Chibuku Super Cup semi-final

Harare giants Dynamos’ preparations for Sunday’s Chibuku Super Cup semi-final against Manica Diamonds have been thrown off rails after players refused to train this morning citing outstanding winning bonuses and signing-on fees.

Lloyd ‘MaBlanyo’ Chigove charges, who are the defending champions, host the Gem Boys at Rufaro while last season’s runners up Ngezi Platinum Stars host Simba Bhora at the Baobab.

Dynamos players showed up at Alex Sports Club for their training session but refused to train.

A player who spoke to Soccer24 on condition on anonymity said the Glamour Boys have not been paid any winning bonuses since the start of the second half of the season.

“We have not been paid any winning bonuses since the second half started while others are still owed signing-on fees, that is why we decided not to train today,” said the player.