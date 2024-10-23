Official: Brendan Galloway ruled out of Warriors’ remaining Afcon Qualifiers Group J games

Brendan Galloway has been ruled out of the Warriors’ remaining 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J games against Kenya and Cameroon next month.

Galloway picked an ankle injury on duty with the national team in the return fixture against Namibia this month.

Following a scan, the defender will be out for four to six weeks.

Plymouth Argyle coach Wayne Rooney confirmed the development to the Plymouth Herald, saying:

“Brendan will be four to six weeks with an ankle injury. I know he hasn’t played much this season but he’s a big part of what we are trying to do. I’m disappointed to lose him and hopefully just after the next international break we can get him back.”

Zimbabwe will wrap up their Afcon qualifying campaign during the November international break, playing Kenya at home and Cameroon away.