Mighty Warriors begin COSAFA Women’s Cup campaign

The Mighty Warriors will begin their 2024 COSAFA Women’s Cup campaign this afternoon.
Zimbabwe will face Mozambique in their opening Group D game at the tournament.
The encounter will be played at Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.
SuperSport TV and SABC Sport will broadcast the match live.
FIFA Plus and COSAFA YouTube channel will stream the game live.
Zimbabwe’s second and final Group D match is on 27 October against Lesotho. Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.
The tournament started on Tuesday with Group A games.
Top finishers in Group A, B, C and D will qualify for the semifinals.