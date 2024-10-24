Image Banner

Mighty Warriors begin COSAFA Women’s Cup campaign

10:58 am
by Soccer24 Team

The Mighty Warriors will begin their 2024 COSAFA Women’s Cup campaign this afternoon.

Zimbabwe will face Mozambique in their opening Group D game at the tournament.

The encounter will be played at Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

SuperSport TV and SABC Sport will broadcast the match live.

FIFA Plus and COSAFA YouTube channel will stream the game live.

Zimbabwe’s second and final Group D match is on 27 October against Lesotho. Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

The tournament started on Tuesday with Group A games.

Top finishers in Group A, B, C and D will qualify for the semifinals.

 

 

