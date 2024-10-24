Zdravko Logarusic names Eswatini squad to face Zimbabwe in CHAN Qualifiers

Eswatini head coach Zdravko Logarusic has named a twenty-five man squad that will face Zimbabwe in the 2024 CHAN Qualifiers.

A locally-based Sihlangu side will play the Warriors away in the first leg, first round encounter on Sunday at Obedi Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown, Botswana.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Zimbabwe are hosting this match on a neutral venue due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in the country.

The encounter will mark the first time Logarusic faces Zimbabwe since his sacking as the national team coach three years ago.

Here is Eswatini squad to face Zimbabwe in CHAN Qualifiers.

GOALKEEPERS

Colani Gama (G. Mamba) Mlamuli Makhanya (R. Leopard) Mlungisi Nxumalo (Y. Buffaloes).

DEFENDERS

Mcolisi Manana G.Mamba) Sibonelo Sibandze (Y. Baffaloes) Sibongakonkhe Silenge(G. Mamb Khwakhe Thwala( M. Swallows) Simanga Masangane (R. Leopard Gift Gamedze (R. Leopard) Ndumiso Ndaba (S. Birds).

MIDFIELDERS

Siboniso Ngwenya (Y. Buffaloes) Sisekelo Matsenjwa (M. Pirates) Thubelihle Mavuso (N. Hotspurs) Junior Magagula (R. Leopard) Neliswa Dlamini (N. Hotspurs) Sifiso Matse (R. Leopard) Sandile Gamedze (Y. Buffaloes) Bongiswa Dlamini (N. Hotspurs) Njabulo Thwala (G. Mamba).

STRIKERS

Bongwa Matsebula (Y. Buffaloes) Mthunzi Mkhontfo (G. Mamba) Ali Matse (Y. Buffaloes) Fanelo Mamba (Y. Buffaloes) Mthokozisi Gwebu (S. Birds)R Sabelo Ndzinisa (G.Mamba).