Zim youngster signs first pro deal at Chelsea, included in Blues squad for UEFA Conference League encounter

Zimbabwean youngster Shumaira Mheuka has signed his first professional contract at Chelsea.

The forward signed the deal following his 17th birthday on Sunday.

He is part of the Chelsea senior team that will face Panathinaikos in the UEFA Conference League.

A statement by the club reads: “Academy striker Shumaira Mheuka has put pen to paper on his first professional Chelsea contract.

“Mheuka became a full-time scholar in the summer and has now signed professional terms following his 17th birthday on Sunday.

“He featured regularly for our Under-18s as a schoolboy during the 2023/24 season, scoring 12 goals in 20 appearances, including the Premier League national final at Stamford Bridge.

“This term, he has stepped up to our Under-21s squad and netted his first goal at that level in the 6-0 win over Fulham at the start of October. He is part of our travelling squad for tonight’s UEFA Conference League clash with Panathinaikos.

“Mheuka was an important player for England in the summer’s European Under-17 Championship and marked his first call-up for the Under-19s by scoring against France and the Netherlands this month.”