Dynamos players’ strike: Shandirwa suspended without pay and benefits

Troubled Harare giants Dynamos have suspended Tanaka Shandirwa, accusing the midfield workhorse of “displaying disrespect and disdain for the club leadership” amid the players’ strike which has entered its third day.

Dynamos players are refusing to train ahead of Sunday’s Chibuku Super Cup semi-final against Manica Diamonds, citing outstanding winning bonuses and signing-on fees.

One of the club’s security personnel delivered a suspension letter, written by Secretary-General Webster Marechera, to Shandirwa at Alex Sports Club this morning.

“Following recommendations by the Acting Head Coach on 24 October 2024, Dynamos Football Club hereby confirm your suspension without pay and benefits with immediate effect. Your suspension has been occasioned by your conduct which brought the club into disrepute,” reads the letter.

“Please take note that you are being charged with contravening Section 1 15 of 200d, known as the National Employment Code of Conduct.

Section 4 (a) of the National Employment Code of Conduct stipulates that “Any conduct or omission inconsistent with the fulfillment of the express or implied conditions of one’s contract.

“The grounds for the charges, which have been building since the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup matches, go to a head on Thursday 24 October at a meeting held between the Dynamos FC Executive Committee, technical team and players when you publicly displayed disrespect and disdained for the club leadership.”