Warriors climb on latest FIFA Rankings after back-to-back wins against Namibia 

The Zimbabwe national team has made an improvement on the latest FIFA Rankings released on Thursday.

The Warriors were in action in the recently ended FIFA international break, playing in back-to-back Afcon Qualifiers Group J games against Namibia.

They won both matches, 1-0 in the first leg and 3-1 in the return fixture.

The victories saw Zimbabwe jumping a massive seven places up from number 124 to number 117 in the world after attaining 27 more points for a total of 1162 points.

In Africa, Michael Nees’ charges moved three places up to number 31.

Meanwhile, Morocco remained the best ranked team on the continent, while Argentina retained their first place on the global ranking.

World Top 10: 1. Argentina, 2. France, 3. Spain, 4. England, 5. Brazil, 6. Belgium, 7. Portugal , 8. Netherlands, 9. Italy, 10. Colombia.

Africa Top 10: 1. Morocco, 2. Senegal, 3. Egypt, 4. Nigeria, 5. Algeria, 6. Ivory Coast, 7. Tunisia, 8. Cameroon, 9. Mali, 10. DRC.

