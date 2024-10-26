Ngezi Platinum beat Simba Bhora to qualify for Chibuku Super Cup final

Ngezi Platinum are through to the 2024 Chibuku Super Cup final after beating Simba Bhora at Baobab Stadium.

Ngezi Platinum won the match 5-4 on penalties after the match had ended 2-2 in regular time. Ngezi Platinum took the lead in the 37th minute through Talent Chamboko and went into the halftime break holding the advantage.

The 76th minute saw Simba Bhora forward Tymon Machope score to put his side level. Four minutes later Machope scored again to put Simba Bhora into the lead.

On the 83rd minute Farai Madhanhanga put Ngezi Platinum level to ensure a tight finish for both teams.

The resulting penalty shoot-out saw Ngezi Platinum convert all five of their spot kicks to win 5-4.

Ngezi Platinum will now face the winner between Dynamos and Manica Diamonds in the final.