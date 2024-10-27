Preview: Warriors begin CHAN qualifying campaign against Eswatini

The locally-based Warriors team will begin their qualifying campaign when they face Eswatini in the first round this afternoon.

The first leg encounter will be played at Obedi Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown, Botswana.

Zimbabwe are hosting the match on neutral ground due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in Zimbabwe.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Takesure Chiragwi, who deputises Warriors coach Michael Nees, will take charge of the team.

Today’s game will mark the Warriors’ return to the competition after missing the previous edition due to the FIFA ban.

Team News

The Warriors squad is largely made up of Under-23 and U20 players.

The team includes an unheralded 22-year-old Tinashe Mashaireni who plays for Central Region Soccer League side Kwekwe United.

What Warriors stand-in coach Takesure Chiragwi said:

“I think this is an opportunity for these youngsters to integrate into the senior team as most of them are coming from the Under-20. It’s an opportunity for them to grow and compete at a higher level. They have a lot of passion. So far, we are trying to work on combinations and to familiarise the team to each other.”