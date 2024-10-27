Zimbabwe in false start as they lose to Eswatini in CHAN Qualifiers first game

The Zimbabwe national team started their 2024 CHAN qualifying campaign on a losing note after conceding a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Eswatini in the first leg of the first round tie played on Sunday.

The match was played at Obedi Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown, Botswana due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in Zimbabwe.

Warriors assistant coach Takesure Chiragwi took charge of the locally-based Zimbabwe team in the encounter.

Zdravko Logarusic, who coached the Zimbabwe three years ago, took charge of Sihlangu in the victory against his former national team.

Eswatini took the lead in the 15th minute before doubling the cushion on minute 37 and went three goals ahead towards the break.

The visitors managed to preserve their lead and took an advantage in the tie.

The second leg will be played on 2 November at Mbombela Stadium, Mbombela in South Africa.