Erik ten Hag sacked as Manchester United head coach

Manchester United have confirmed the sacking of head coach Erik ten Hag following the club’s poor start to the season.

Ten Hag’s sacking comes after the team’s 2-1 defeat to West Ham on Sunday.

The result left the Red Devils sitting on number 14 on the EPL log standings.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, who joined the club as Ten Hag’s assistant last summer, has been named as interim manager.

The club said in a statement on Monday: “Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.”

Ten Hag joined Manchester United in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the EFL Cup in 2022/23 and the FA Cup last season.