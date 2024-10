Nyasha Mushekwi will back in the Chinese Super League next season after his club Yunnan Yukun won the League One championship to gain the promotion.

Yukun achieved an unassailable 66 points to win the race with a game to spare.

The other promotion berth will be decided next weekend in the final round.

Meanwhile, Mushekwi now has twenty-five goals and is leading on the scoring chart.

His latest goal came over the weekend in the match against Dalian Zhixing.