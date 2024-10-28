Warriors coach Michael Nees reveals preferred venue for game against Kenya next month

Warriors coach Michael Nees has revealed that they are considering hosting their final Afcon Qualifiers Group J home encounter against Kenya in Polokwane, South Africa.

Zimbabwe used Johannesburg’s Orlando Stadium in the game against Namibia.

According to Nees, they are moving to Polokwane because in their previous stay in Johannesburg, they found it difficult to secure high standard training facilities as they were all overbooked.

The only CAF-certified stadium in Polokwane is the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The Warriors gaffer told Yvonne Mangunda in an interview on the Ollah 7 Podcast, saying:

“We saw the need to improve on those areas and our conditions. Orlando Stadium was good when we played that Friday (against Namibia in the first leg).

“For every training, we needed a police escort and we could spend more time on the bus. We asked ourselves how we can improve on that. We looked around for a Plan B, and we asked how Polokwane is? We inquired, and Polokwane has one of the best pitches in South Africa.”

Zimbabwe will face Kenya at home and Cameroon away in their final two Group J games of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers during the November international break.