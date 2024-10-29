Full List: Ballon d’Or 2024 Winners

Manchester City star Rodri has won the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

The midfielder beat the competition of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr, who finished second, while Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham was the second runner-up.

Rodri becomes City’s first-ever Ballon d’Or winner and Spain’s first since 1960.

Here is the full list of the winners at the 2024 Ballon d’Or awards.

Men’s Ballon d’Or Winner

Rodri (Spain, Manchester City)

Women’s Ballon d’Or Winner

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)

Yashin Trophy

Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)

Kopa Trophy

Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Men’s Johan Cruyff Trophy (Best Coach award)

Carlo Ancelotti (Italy, Real Madrid)

Women’s Johan Cruyff Trophy

Emma Hayes (England, Chelsea / USA national team)

Men’s Club of the Year 2024

Real Madrid

Women’s Club of the Year 2024

Barcelona

Gerd Müller Trophy (Best Striker Award)

Harry Kane (England, Bayern Munich) and Kylian Mbappé (France, Paris Saint-Germain / Real Madrid)