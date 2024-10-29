Full List: Ballon d’Or 2024 Winners

Manchester City star Rodri has won the 2024 Ballon d’Or.
The midfielder beat the competition of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr, who finished second, while Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham was the second runner-up.
Rodri becomes City’s first-ever Ballon d’Or winner and Spain’s first since 1960.
Here is the full list of the winners at the 2024 Ballon d’Or awards.
Men’s Ballon d’Or Winner
Rodri (Spain, Manchester City)
Women’s Ballon d’Or Winner
Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)
Yashin Trophy
Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)
Kopa Trophy
Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)
Men’s Johan Cruyff Trophy (Best Coach award)
Carlo Ancelotti (Italy, Real Madrid)
Women’s Johan Cruyff Trophy
Emma Hayes (England, Chelsea / USA national team)
Men’s Club of the Year 2024
Real Madrid
Women’s Club of the Year 2024
Barcelona
Gerd Müller Trophy (Best Striker Award)
Harry Kane (England, Bayern Munich) and Kylian Mbappé (France, Paris Saint-Germain / Real Madrid)