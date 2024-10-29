Image Banner

Hugo Broos names Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for Afcon

3:54 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Hugo Broos has named a provisional 38-man Bafana Bafana squad for the final 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group K games.

South Africa will face Uganda away before hosting South Sudan to wrap up their qualifying campaign.

The preliminary selection will be trimmed down to twenty-three players.

