Hugo Broos names Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for Afcon

Hugo Broos has named a provisional 38-man Bafana Bafana squad for the final 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group K games.

South Africa will face Uganda away before hosting South Sudan to wrap up their qualifying campaign.

The preliminary selection will be trimmed down to twenty-three players.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named a 38-player preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifers against Uganda (away) and South Sudan (at home) to be played in November 2024. The final 23-player list will be named in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/vGZ8cnHPaW — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 29, 2024