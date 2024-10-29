Liverpool coach reacts after Isaac Mabaya played his first match in six months

Liverpool academy defender Isaac Mabaya played his first game in six months after featuring in the Premier League 2 encounter against Everton U21 on Saturday.

Mabaya was introduced from the bench in the 65th minute and delivered a lively display at right-back.

It was the 20-year-old’s first appearance since limping off in the Reds U21’s 3-0 win over Manchester United U21 at Old Trafford in April.

Reacting to Mabaya’s return from injury, Liverpool U21s boss Barry Lewtas said, as cited by the Echo:

“It was really good to see Isaac back. Obviously he has been training for a while and it was important to try and get him back and give him some game minutes.

“He has been really working his socks off and was a real threat when he came on, he linked up well with Kieran. It’s great to have him back.”

Prior to his return over the weekend, Mabaya trained with senior team for the first time under new coach Arne Slot ahead of the team’s clash against Chelsea.