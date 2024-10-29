Mighty Warriors eliminated from 2024 COSAFA Women’s Cup

Mighty Warriors are out of the 2024 COSAFA Women’s Cup after finishing second in Group D.

Mozambique won the pool with four points and booked their place in the semifinals following a 1-1 draw against Lesotho.

The group leaders will face Group A winners South Africa in the semi finals.

Zimbabwe will be heading home after picking three points.

They suffered a 2-0 loss to Mozambique in the first before beating Lesotho 3-0.

Sithethelelwe Sibanda was in charge of the women’s national team following her appointment in September.

Lesotho anchored Group D standings with one point.