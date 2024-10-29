Warriors get injury boost ahead of crucial Kenya, Cameroon games next month

The Warriors got an injury boost ahead of their remaining 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J games against Kenya and Cameroon.

The national team are targeting at least a point from those two games to seal a place at next year’s finals in Morocco.

Coach Michael Nees is expected to boost his back line with the return of Munashe Garan’anga.

The Denmark-based defender missed the previous back-to-back matches against Namibia earlier this month through injury.

He was in the FC Copenhagen matchday squad that played a goalless draw against Brondby in the Danish Superliga on Sunday.

However, Garan’anga was an unused substitute in the encounter.

The Warriors will host Kenya before facing Cameroon away during the November international break.