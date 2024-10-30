Takesure Chiragwi reinforces Warriors CHAN squad, calls Dynamos pair ahead of second leg against Eswatini

Stand-in coach Takesure Chiragwi has reinforced the Warriors CHAN squad after calling Dynamos pair of fullback Emmanuel Jalai and goalkeeper Martin Mapisa.

Jalai and Mapisa will join the rest of the squad in South Africa ahead of their return fixture in the first round against Eswatini.

The second leg will be played at Mbombela Stadium, Mbombela on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

A statement by Dynamos confirmed Jalai and Mapisa’s call-ups, saying:

“Vice captain Emmanuel Jalai and goalkeeper Martin Mapisa have been called up to join the locally-based Warriors squad in South Africa ahead of Saturday’s 2025 CHAN preliminary round qualifier 2nd leg against Eswatini.

“The Warriors need a huge win in Saturday’s match at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit after losing the 1st leg by a 0-3 score line in Francistown, Botswana last Sunday. ”