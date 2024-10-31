Magaya in another audacious stadium project

Less than a year after commissioning The Heart Stadium, Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) leader and Yadah FC proprietor Walter Magaya has embarked on another audacious stadium project —a 10 000 seater facility in Kwekwe.

Magaya, whose love for football is indisputable, is partnering with his business associate Shepherd Chahwanda in the construction of an arena which will be named after the latter.

The construction of the stadium, according to Magaya, will be guided by Confederation of African Football (CAF) regulations for the facility to potentially host international matches and for Midlands-based Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams to host top-flight games there.

While Magaya is proud of The Heart Stadium —a facility he built from scratch at his Yadah Hotel in Waterfalls, the popular cleric insists the one in Kwekwe will be a better one.

“This one (the Kwekwe project) is the magnified and transformed version of the Heart Arena coming out bigger and better,” declared Magaya.

“It is a correction of all the flaws of the first Heart.

“My partner (Chahwanda) is strong enough and very much encouraged, we will complete this most probably early January coinciding with the ZIFA elections.

”My other eye is on Southern and Eastern Regions, just like other regions, they need the same .

“All the football lovers and administrators were shocked when they went to see the ground the work is massive and a huge surprise,” added Magaya.

Though he has not publicly announced his candidature in the crucial ZIFA election slated for next year, Magaya is expected to contest for the association’s presidency.