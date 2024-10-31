Tawanda Maswanhise scores brace to open scoring account in Scotland

Tawanda Maswanhise opened his scoring account in the Scottish Premiership with a brace on Wednesday.

Maswanhise netted the two goals to help his Motherwell side to a 2-1 win over Dundee United.

The Warriors international started in the match and opened the scoring in the 23rd minute.

He scored again in the 74th minute to seal the victory for Motherwell.

Maswanhise now has three direct goal involvements, having made an assist on his debut.

The 21-year-old, who signed a contract extension this month, has made seven appearances this season so far.