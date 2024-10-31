ZIFA set to build new structures at ZIFA Village

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is set to build new structures in their phase renovations at ZIFA Village in Mt Hampden.

The FA confirmed this after advertising a tender to construct a technical centre, dormitory, changing rooms and other outdoor works.

ZIFA said in the advertisement: “Zimbabwe Football Association, (ZIFA) is an organisation whose main purpose is to promote and foster the development of the game of football in Zimbabwe.

“To meet its objectives, ZIFA intends to construct a Technical Centre, Dormitory, Pitch side changing rooms and outdoor Civil Engineering works at the Zifa Village in Mt Hampden.”

Here is the 3D building plans for the new structures.