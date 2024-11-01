Kalisto Pasuwa appointed interim head coach of Malawi 

Kalisto Pasuwa has been appointed as the head coach of the Malawi national team. Pasuwa takes over the reins as the Flames boss on an interim basis following the sacking of Patrick Mabedi this week.

The Zimbabwean gaffer’s appointment was ratified during a Football Association of Malawi EXCO meeting.

The FA announced: “The Committee resolved to approve the recommendation to appoint an Interim Technical Panel comprising of:

– Kalisto Pasuwa as Head of Technical Panel

– Peter Mponda as First Assistant Coach

– Prichard Mwansa as Second Assistant Coach

– Kinnah Phiri and Young Chimodzi as Technical Advisors

“The Committee further resolved to appoint the Interim Technical Panel with immediate effect considering the upcoming engagements of the Flames.” Pasuwa, who is the current coach of Malawian giants Nyasa Big Bullets, will be in charge of Malawi’s upcoming Afcon Qualifiers against Burkina Faso and Burundi.

The Flames are already eliminated and they will just be playing to fulfill the fixtures.