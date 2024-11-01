Motherwell coach heaps praise on Warriors international Tawanda Maswanhise

Motherwell head coach Stuart Kettlewell has heaped praise on Tawanda Maswanhise after his double secured victory over Dundee United at Tannadice.

Maswanhise netted the two goals to help his Motherwell side to a 2-1 win.

The Warriors international started in the match and opened the scoring in the 23rd minute.

He scored again in the 74th minute to seal the victory for Motherwell.

Reflecting on Maswanhise’s performance, Kettlewell said: “Tawanda is a breath of fresh air as a boy. He has a smile on his face, is a bright lively character and a really good type.

“We’ve known from day one, when we got him in a bounce game to play last minute, he was in the wilderness and he needed a place to play and grow.

“He’s still young and limited experience wise but I thought it was a really good performance and not just his two goals.

“His second was a special finish, first to have the speed and the finish so composed. He becomes the match winner and the headlines are justified.

“My last word before this game was about trying to create the best build-up. Rangers will always be favourites to beat Motherwell in a cup semi-final.

“That’s not being defeatist, that’s the harsh reality. But three points sets up the next three days for us. Football is about belief and confidence and that result gives us confidence.”

Maswanhise now has three direct goal involvements, having made an assist on his debut.

The 21-year-old, who signed a contract extension this month, has made seven appearances this season so far.