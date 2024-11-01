ZIFA confirms details for Warriors, Kenya game

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has confirmed the details for the Warriors’ final Group J home clash in the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers against Kenya.

The national team will host the Harambe Stars in South Africa due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in Zimbabwe.

The match will be hosted on 15 November at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane after the officials decided to shift their base from Johannesburg.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

According to head coach Michael Nees, the team is moving to Polokwane because in their previous stay in Johannesburg, they found it difficult to secure high standard training facilities as they were all overbooked.

He said in an interview last week: “We saw the need to improve on those areas and our conditions. Orlando Stadium was good when we played that Friday (against Namibia in the first leg).

“For every training, we needed a police escort and we could spend more time on the bus. We asked ourselves how we can improve on that. We looked around for a Plan B, and we asked how Polokwane is? We inquired, and Polokwane has one of the best pitches in South Africa.”