Sheffield Wednesday in contract talks with Zimbabwean midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly in contract talks with Zimbabwean midfielder Sean Fusire.

The 19-year-old’s current deal at the Championship club expires in June next year.

According to English outlet, The Star, Sheffield are working around to avoid losing the academy star on a free transfer and the two parties are currently in talks to extend the contract.

The publication adds that Fusire has impressed coach Danny Röhl in the recent months, and the gaffer made it very clear that he wants to avoid losing him at the end of the campaign.

The UK-born youngster has been training with the Sheffield Wednesday senior team and featured in the Carabao Cup encounter against Brentford on Tuesday.

But he is yet to make his league debut for the club.