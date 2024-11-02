Simba Bhora inch closer to league glory after beating CAPS United

Simba Bhora opened a nine-point lead at the top after beating CAPS United 2-1 on the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 31 encounter played at Wadzanayi Stadium on Saturday.

The Shamva-based side cruised to the victory courtesy of goals from Vasile Kawe and Tymon Machope.

The victory was achieved despite the hosts finishing the game a man down after Harrison Masina received a second yellow card a few moments before the hour mark.

Kawe netted in the 40th minute to open the scoring, while Machope secured the winner in the second half.

The Green Machine got their consolation from Jayden Bakari, whose goal came as an equaliser early in the second half.

The result sees Simba maintaining their perfect record at home as they stretched their unbeaten run in this season.

Elsewhere, Ngezi Platinum Stars drew 1-1 against Bikita Minerals, while Yadah also played a 1-1 stalemate against ZPC Kariba.

Bulawayo Chiefs edged Arenel 1-0 amd Herentals beat TelOne by a similar margin.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 31 Results:

Simba Bhora 2-1 CAPS United

Ngezi Platinum 1-1 Bikita Minerals

Yadah 1-1 ZPC Kariba

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 Arenel

Telone 0-1 Herentals