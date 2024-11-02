Warriors eliminated from 2024 CHAN qualifiers as Logarusic gets his revenge

The Warriors have been eliminated from the 2024 CHAN qualifiers after losing to Eswatini in the first round.

Zimbabwe lost 4-0 on aggregate after the locally-based team failed to overturn a first leg deficit.

Takesure Chiragwi’s charges, who lost 3-0 last week, suffered a 1-0 draw in the return fixture at Mbombela Stadium in Stadium.

The hosts scored the solitary goal in the 68th minute through Andy Magagula.

Eswatini will now face Madagascar in the second and final qualifying round of the 2024 CHAN Qualifiers.

Meanwhile, former Zimbabwe national team coach Zdravko Logarusic was in charge of Sihlangu, and the first round tie marked his first meeting with the Warriors since his sacking three years ago.