Dynamos virtually end FC Platinum’s title hopes as Lynoth Chikuhwa bags a hattrick in Bosso win

Dynamos has virtually ended FC Platinum’s title hopes after beating them 2-0 un a Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 31 encounter played on Sunday.

The Platinum Boys are now nine points behind leaders Simba Bhora, who will be crowned the league champions if they manage to secure at a point in their final three games of the season.

Emmanuel Ziocha and Valentine Kadonzvo scored the two goals that gave the Glamour Boys the win.

Ziocha opened the scoring in the 19th minute before Kadonzvo doubled the lead three minutes later.

Dembare’s victory put them on forty-four points but they remained in seventh place.

In Bulawayo, Lynoth Chikuhwa scored a hat-trick in Highlanders’ 4-0 win over Greenfuel.

The three goals put him on fifteen points and clear on the top of the Castle Lager Premiership scoring chart.

Bosso got the other goal from Marvin Sibanda to return to. winning ways.

Elsewhere, Chicken Inn lost 2-1 to Chegutu Pirates, while Hwange secured a 2-1 win over Manica Diamonds.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 31 Results:

Dynamos 2-0 FC Platinum

Highlanders 4-0 Greenfuel

Chegutu Pirates 2-1 Chicken Inn

Hwange 2-1 Manica Diamonds