Live: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 31

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 31 action.

Latest:

Dynamos 2-0 FC Platinum

45′ One minute added.

39′ FCP Sub: Selemani replaces Bhebhe.

37′ Play temporarily stopped as Zioocha is down receiving medical attention.

31′ Another free kick to FCP, ball comes in and the keeper punches it away.

29′ Free kick to FCP, Bhebhe sends it in but Dynamos clear their lines.

26′ Mutimbanyoka tries from a distance but effort pose no threat to the keeper.

23′ Goal!!! Kadonzvo doubles Dynamos’ lead.

19′ Goal!!! Dynamos take the lead through Emmanuel Ziocha.

18′ Yellow card to Botchway (Dynamos).

15′ Still goalless after the half hour mark.

13′ Magaya gets the space but misses the target.

10′ A pacey start to the game with both teams taking chances to attack.

8′ Dynamos creat a promising move but Kadonzvo is flagged offside.

5′ Marowa with a shot, no problem for the keeper.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Dynamos XI: Makoni, Fred, Moyo, Makarati, Dzvinyai, Botchway, Nyahwa, Ziocha, Mudadi, Kadonzvo, Paga.

FCP XI: Bizabani, Nzori, Pavari, Ndlovu, Magaya, Mhindirira, Shoko, Bhebhe, Mutimbanyoka, Mutudza, Marowa.

Highlanders 2-0 Greenfuel

45′ Goal!!! Lynoth Chikuhwa gets his brace and doubles Highlanders’ lead.

9′ Goal!!! Lynoth Chikuhwa puts Highlanders ahead.

Chegutu Pirates 2-1 Chicken Inn

Hwange 1-0 Manica Diamonds

41′ Goal!!! Marcelline Mlilo purs Hwange ahead.