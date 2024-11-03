Takesure Chiragwi defends fielding inexperienced Warriors team in Eswatini loss

Takesure Chiragwi believes fielding an inexperienced Warriors team against Eswatini in the CHAN Qualifiers was a step in the right way despite losing the tie and bowed out of the competition.

Zimbabwe, whose squad was mainly composed of U20s and U23s, lost 4-0 on aggregate after the locally-based team failed to overturn a first leg deficit.

Chiragwi’s charges suffered a 3-0 loss last week, before conceding a 1-0 defeat in the return fixture at Mbombela Stadium in South Africa on Saturday.

The hosts scored the solitary goal in the 68th minute through Andy Magagula.

Speaking after the the second leg defeat, the gaffer said:

“I think today (on Saturday), we were much more better than the last game that we played.

“We controlled the game from the start. Tactically, we were superior, and in transition we were also good. We didn’t allow them to have too much space because we knew how they play.

“Our preparations ahead of this game were to try to diffuse the strength (of our opponents), and we managed to that. Unfortunately, we conceded a goal out of nothing, which is normal in football.”

Chiragwi added: “I think we did very well considering that Eswatini fielded their best squad, that’s almost their main national team.

“We had U20s playing against them, it shows that there’s light ahead of us.

“We’re happy for these guys for their exposure and experience, which is more important, and obviously that was the main objective.”

Eswatini will now face Madagascar in the second and final qualifying round of the 2024 CHAN Qualifiers.