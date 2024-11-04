Norman Mapeza proud of his charges despite facing slim chances in title race

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza says he’s proud of his charges despite facing a slim chance to win the Castle Lager Premiership title.

The Platinum Boys fell nine points behind log leaders Simba Bhora after losing 2-0 to Dynamos on matchday 31 on Sunday at Rufaro Stadium in Harare.

Simba now need at least a point in their last three games to win the league.

Speaking after the loss against Dembare, Mapeza said:

“We tried but we did not create enough opportunities.

“It is a game of football, we have been fighting so hard from the beginning of the season.

“I never thought we would be here, we had so many issues to deal with.

“I am proud of these boys. Some of these guys we played today, we brought them from Division One and already they are showing a lot of maturity.

“So, I don’t have to blame the players for the loss. The guys worked so well; we just need to focus on the remaining three games.”

Emmanuel Ziocha and Valentine Kadonzvo scored the two goals that gave the Glamour Boys the win.

Ziocha opened the scoring in the 19th minute before Kadonzvo doubled the lead three minutes later.