Zim players based abroad round-up

Tinotenda Kadewere scored his first goal for the French Ligue 1 side FC Nantes.

Kadewere scored his side’s consolation in the 2-1 defeat against Marseille.

Fellow countryman and Stade de Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi missed weekend’s action due suspension.

In South Africa, goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze picked another Man of the Match award as Magesi beat TS Galaxy 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the Telkom Knockout.

Chipezeze, who picked his first award in the previous round, made a couple of crucial saves in the latest match.

He pocketed R100, 000 for being named the best player in the game.

Zimbabwean forward Edmore Chirambadare also featured for Magesi but was subbed off later in the game.

In Italy, Jordan Zemura had another starting appearance for Udinese in 2-0 loss against Juventus.

In English Championship, Marvelous Nakamba was a used substitute in Luton Town’s 1-1 draw against West Brom.

Andy Rinomhota started in Cardiff City’ s 2-1 win against Norwich, playing as a right full-back. He received a yellow card before being subbed off in the 83rd minute.

Tivonge Rushesha returned to the Reading’s first team, playing the entire match versus Fleetwood in the FA Cup first round.

In the Scottish Premier League, Tawanda Maswanhise featured against Rangers in a cup game.