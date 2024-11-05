CAF confirms details for Cameroon, Zimbabwe match in Afcon Qualifiers

Cameroon will host Zimbabwe in the final Group J game of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers.

The match will be played at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé on 19 November.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

The two teams will be in action four days before their meeting in Yaounde.

Cameroon will travel to South Africa to play their penultimate fixture against Namibia.

Zimbabwe will face Kenya, and the match will also happen in South Africa.

The Indomitable Lions have already qualified for the 2025 Afcon finals in Morocco, and the Warriors will need to avoid a defeat in any of their remaining two games of the qualifiers to book their place.

Cameroon are currently sitting on the top of Group J with ten points, while Zimbabwe is second on eight points.