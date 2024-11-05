Nyasha Mushekwi bags his second Golden Boot Award in China

Yunnan Yukun striker Nyasha Mushekwi has bagged his second second Golden Boot Award in China.

Nyasha Mushekwi finished as the top scorer in the 2024 Chinese League One with twenty-five goals.

The Zimbabwean striker’s tally consists of twelve singles, five braces and one hattrick. He featured in 30 appearances, starting in all the games for Yunnan in the season.

The twenty-five goals have also seen him finishing the campaign with his highest season tally in a league term.

Mushekwi, who won his first Golden Boot award in the same league three years ago, also bagged two Player of the Month awards and two Player of the Week awards in just ended Chinese League One season.

Colombian forward Juan Alegría of Guangzhou finished second on the scoring chart with eighteen goals.

Meanwhile, Yunnan Yukun will be playing in the Chinese Super League next year after winning the League One championship.

This will mark Mushekwi’s return to the top-flight since his departure at Zhejiang FC last year.