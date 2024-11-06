Adam Chicksen named in English Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Players’ Board

Adam Chicksen has been elected to the English Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Players’ Board.

The former Warriors international, who’s currently attached at National League side Woking on loan from EFL League Two club Notts County, was selected together with nine other players.

The PFA confirmed in a statement the players will be joined by three former players.

The Players Board acts as the ‘voice of the changing room’ in the running of the PFA.

The other players in the board include Ben Davis, Omar Beckles, William Boyle, Lucy Bronze MBE, Conor Coady, Steve Cook, Donervon Daniels, Tim Krul and Kim Little MBE.

PFA CEO, Maheta Molango, said: “The Players’ Board plays a vital role for the PFA, reflecting the views of our members and ensuing that we, as the players’ union, are working on the issues that are important to them.

“There are so many players who have a lot to offer to the game and to the PFA, and who care about and value the work we do. The Players’ Board is a really important channel to get those members involved, and I’m really looking forward to working with them.”