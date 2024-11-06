Kalisto Pasuwa selects his first Malawi squad for Afcon Qualifiers

Recently-appointed Malawi national team interim coach Kalisto Pasuwa has selected his first squad to play in the upcoming 2025 Afcon Qualifiers.

Pasuwa was appointed as the Flames’ new boss last week following the sacking of Patrick Mabedi.

The Zimbabwean gaffer, who is attached at Nyasa Big Bullets, will be in charge on an interim basis, starting with the games against Burundi and Burkina Faso in the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group L.

Malawi are already eliminated from the qualifiers, and they will just be playing to fulfill the fixtures.

Pasuwa’s 25-man squad is mainly composed of locally-based players.

Here is the squad:

GOALKEEPERS

CHIMBAMBA RICHARD (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets)

THOLE WILLIAM (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers)

GEORGE CHIKOOKA (Silver Strikers).

DEFENDERS

MAC DONALD LAMECK (Silver Strikers)

GOMEZGANI CHIRWA (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets)

MAXWELL PAIPI (Silver Strikers)

NICKSON NYASULU (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets)

NICKSON MWASE (Silver Strikers)

ALICK LUNGU (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets)

DENNIS CHEMBEZI (Al Qasim SC-Iraq)

CHARLES PETRO (FC Botosani-Romania)

TIMOTHY SILWIMBA (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers).

MIDFIELDERS

JOHN BANDA (UD Songo)

YANKHO SINGO (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets)

LLOYD AARON (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets)

LANJESI NKHOMA (Don Bosco-DRC)

PATRICK MWAUNGULU (Don Bosco-DRC)

CHAWANANGWA KAONGA (Zanaco FC-Zambia)

WISDOM MPINGANJIRA (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers)

ZEBRON KALIMA (Silver Strikers).

STRIKERS

GABADINHO MHANGO (Marumo Gallants)

GADI CHIRWA (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers)

ZELIAT NKHOMA (Kamuzu Barracks)

RICHARD MBULU (Costa Do Sol-Mozambique)

LLOYD NJALIWA (Costa Do Sol-Mozambique).