Karoi United appeal against Northern Region Soccer League judgement

Karoi United have appealed against the Northern Region Soccer League’ judgement on their abandoned match against Scottland, for which the title-chasing Mabvuku-based side were awarded three points on a 3-0 scoreline.

The match in question, played at Chikangwe Stadium on September 15, was abandoned in the 88th minute with the scoreline at 1-1 after referee Martin Dingo failed to continue after being hit by a ‘missile’.

Karoi vehemently denied the allegations, insisting the referee was hit by a match ball instead but the Northern Region Soccer League disciplinary committee found the Wonder Ngoko-coached side guilty of causing the abandonment of the match.

Karoi paid their US$5000 appeal fee at ZIFA today and the country’s football governing body will now set a date for the hearing as all the paper work has been submitted.

The appeal means Scottland will not be crowned champions as of now, even if they beat Black Mambas on the last day of the season.