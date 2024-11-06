SA PSL confirms new prize money for 2024/25 league season

The South African Premier Soccer League has confirmed the prize money for the winning team in the 2024/25 Betway Premiership.

The PSL entered a new sponsorship deal with betting company Betway a few months ago after parting ways with DStv.

According to the league’s chairman, Irvin Khoza, the winner of the 2024/25 Betway Premiership will receive R20 million (USD 1,13 million).

This is an increase from R5m that was given to the winners i. the previous campaign.

There was no further breakdown of the prize money for the rest of the teams.

Khoza said: “The winner of the Betway Premiership will receive R20 million, number one spot.

“Watch this space, in a couple of weeks the rest of the prize breakdown will be announced. Number two, number three, etc.”