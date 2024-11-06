Simba Bhora crowned 2024 Castle Lager Premiership champions

Simba Bhora have clinched their first ever Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title following their 1-0 win against relegated side Arenel on Wednesday.

The Shamva-based side has won the league with two games to spare after attaining an unassailable 66 points.

Walter Musona scored the solitary goal that handed his club the championship.

Simba’s first title comes in their second season in the top-flight league.

Go Buju were promoted to the Castle Lager Premiership two years ago after winning the Northern Region Division One League.

Meanwhile, the triumph has handed Tonderai Ndiraya his first title as a head coach.

Elsewhere, Highlanders lost 2-0 Bikita Minerals, who took their relegation fight to another day.

Hwange lost 1-0 to Greenfuel to remain rooted in the drop zone, while Chegutu Pirates also failed in their latest attempt to survive the chop.

ZPC Kariba and Dynamos played a goalless draw, and FC Platinum will finish the season on second place after edging Bulawayo Chiefs, who are now in great danger of getting relegated.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 32 Results:

Arenel 0-1 Simba Bhora

FC Platinum 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

ZPC Kariba 0-0 Dynamos

Bikita Minerals 2-0 Highlanders

Chicken Inn 1-1 Ngezi Platinum

Green Fuel 1-0 Hwange

Herentals 1-0 Chegutu Pirates