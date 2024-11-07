Breaking: Nees names Warriors squad for Kenya, Cameroon AFCON qualifiers

Warriors coach Michael Nees has named his squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon.

Zimbabwe take on the Harambe Stars at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on November 15 before taking on the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon four days later, needing just a point from the two games to book a place at the continental showpiece in Morocco.

Here is squad named by the Nees;

GOALKEEPERS:

Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Martin Mapisa

(Dynamos)

DEFENDERS:

Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Munashe

Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Emmanuel Jalai

(Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (FC Cincinnati), Jordan Zemura (Udinese)

MIDFIELDERS:

Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota

(Cardiff City), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum)

FORWARDS:

Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes), Khama Billiat (Yadah FC), Tymon Machope (Simba

Bhora), Prince Dube (Young Africans), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Supersport United),

Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants), Walter

Musona (Simba Bhora), Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City)