Tonderai Ndiraya reacts after winning his first league title

Simba Bhora head coach Tonderai Ndiraya expressed his excitement after winning the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title.

Ndiraya guided Simba Bhora to their maiden league glory and his first in his managerial career after beating relegated side Arenel 1-0 on Wednesday.

The Shamva-based side won the championship with two games to spare, having attained an unassailable 66 points.

Speaking after the match, Ndiraya said: “We are very excited as a club to win the championship.

“We are excited for what we have done throughout the season. It should be our 20th or 21st win, if I’m not mistaken.

“That was our target beginning of the year. We knew that if we got at least twenty wins, we would be champions, and I’m glad that in the end, we have done it.”

Ndiraya added: “We give credit to our management, the president himself, Simbarashe Ndoro, the board, executive committee, the technical team, secretariat and the players.

“The players were the ones doing the job and our supporters have always been there for us and we have done this together so this championship is for the entire province.”