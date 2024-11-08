Cameroon set date for squad announcement for Warriors

Cameroon national team coach Marc Brys will announce his squad for the upcoming 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J games against Namibia and Zimbabwe this weekend.

The Indomitable Lions will face Namibia in their penultimate fixture of the qualifiers on Wednesday 13 November in South Africa.

They will then host the Warriors on 19 November at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde to wrap up their campaign.

Kick-off for the Zimbabwe game is at 3 pm CAT.

A statement by the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) reads: “The Cameroon Football Federation informs the public that the head coach of the Indomitable Lions will hold a press conference at the Fecafoot Headquarters on Sunday, 10 November.

“On this occasion, Mr Marc Brys will unveil the list of players selected for the Namibia vs Cameroon and Cameroon vs Zimbabwe scheduled for 13 and 19 November in Johannesburg and Yaoundé, respectively.”